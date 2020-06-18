15 Netcare Sunninghil staff test positive for Covid-19

Medical facilities around the country have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic with over 2000 healthcare workers reported to have tested positive for the disease. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has expressed concern at the rising infection rate of healthcare workers that had topped 2084 in both public and private hospitals last week, with about 80% in the Western Cape. The upmarket Sunninghill Netcare this week became the latest hospital to have workers fearing the Covid-19 spread after 15 staff members allegedly tested positive for Covid-19 at the hospital. A worker, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed the high number and pleaded for intervention to prevent more infections. “I’m a Netcare employee and not happy about the treatment we get. Fifteen employees at Sunninghill Netcare Cardio Coronary Unit first floor tested Covid-19 positive. The unit is still operating normally, full of patients. We are not safe at all,” said the worker.

Sunninghill Netcare Hospital general manager Pieter Louw confirmed there were positive cases at the health facility.

“A cardiac unit at the hospital has been demarcated into a yellow zone for persons under investigation (PUIs) for Covid-19. Each patient in the unit is being cared for in isolation by a restricted number of nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers who have been confirmed as being Covid-19 negative, and are using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).”

According to Louw, the hospital management took immediate action to contain a possible spread of the infection after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19, which is believed to have been community acquired.

“In conjunction with an independent epidemiologist, we immediately embarked on Covid-19 surveillance testing of all staff members, doctors and support service employees working in the cardiac unit, with a number of staff members testing positive. All patients in the unit have also been tested, and to date, all of them remain asymptomatic. We are still awaiting some test results,” he said.

In Pretoria on Tuesday, fear of Covid-19 infection also gripped staff members at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital who claim decontamination has not been done adequately.

Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba confirmed 15 staff members had tested positive for the virus at the facility.

Scared staff said wards 33 and 34 still had to be fumigated but were still accepting patients. Staff said they were working in fear and believed that management had not been forthcoming with information.

It was only recently that management called a meeting to reassure everyone to focus on their work. The staff members claimed management also denied that the recent death of a colleague was caused by the virus.

“We don’t trust these people because they have not been forthcoming with us, and if they can lie that they fumigated ward 33 and 34, then they can also lie to the department.

“They came to us and said the colleague, who had died two weeks ago, had other medical issues and it wasn’t Covid-19 that killed her. However, we know her husband also died last week. We all know that many of the people who died from Covid-19 had other illnesses.

“We understand the idea of doctor-client confidentiality, but right now we don’t know who to trust, and we don’t feel safe at all.”

They said the situation appeared like management was trying to keep the situation under wraps.

Workers also said that staff members were tested, but some results were delayed, which caused more panic and frustration.

However, the department said it wanted to put on record that no complaint had been officially lodged by staff members regarding the manner in which Covid-19 was managed at the hospital