File Picture: Sunday Tribune.

Springs - A man who was part of a mob justice incident where a man died after being set alight in 2016 has been slapped with a 15 year sentence. Thulani Mthiyane was only linked to the incident two years later when he was in custody for another crime.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, Mthiyane was on the list of police’s most wanted suspects when he was arrested in November 2018 for stabbing a 33-year-old man.

Peters said further investigations linked Mthiyane to a 2016 incident of mob justice where a 26-year-old man was set alight at the N17 informal settlement in Springs.

“On July 25 2016, police received an anonymous call about a mob justice incident at N17 squatter camp. On arrival at the scene police found that a man had been set alight after the deceased was accused of being a rapist and a murderer by the community,” Peters added.

Mthiyane was sentenced on Monday at the Springs Regional Court.

Recently, there have been other incidents of mob justice in which people were killed.

In June three men aged between 35 and 4 and a 47 yer old woman were arrested and charged with murder and arson after burning a local pastor and his nephew before proceeding to burn his house in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga.

The incident happened after two siblings were found dead and a local consulted by the community pointed out the pastor and his nephew as the perpetrators.

It later turned out that the siblings were allegedly murdered by their 22-year-old relative.

In another incident, a man accused of raping and robbing women in Alexandra was assaulted and set alight by angry mob on the evening of June 10.

The video recorded during the incident showed the community members standing near a raging fire in which the silhouette of a person can clearly be seen in the middle of the blaze.

Peters said police have on numerous occasions cautioned members of the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands hands lest they find themselves committing serious crimes, intentionally or unintentionally.

The Star