17 people have died from the cholera outbreak in Gauteng

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) gave an update on the latest cholera cases in the Hammanskraal area as of May 23, 2023. According to Motalatale Modiba, GDoH head of communication, the number of patients that have been seen at the Jubilee District Hospital is sitting at 165, and this number includes 18 patients who have been transferred to other health facilities in Tshwane.

He said the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera stands at 29, and to date, 17 people have passed away from the disease outbreak. ‘’Currently, 67 patients are admitted due to gastrointestinal infections.’’ ‘’The Department continues to urge people to ensure proper hand hygiene, which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap or alcohol-based sanitiser before handling food and after using the toilet.

‘’We advise the public to report to their nearest health facilities when they present with diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and dehydration symptoms, so they can receive medical treatment. ‘’We further reiterate the call for the public to avoid consuming known or suspected contaminated food and water,’’ said Modiba. The Department of Health also issued flyers to advise the public on how to take care of themselves or a family member who has diarrhoea and how to avoid the spread of cholera.

It said people should follow hand hygiene and food safety practices by drinking plenty of clean water, preparing a mixture of oral rehydration fluid for the person to drink, boiling 1 litre of water, adding 8 teaspoons of sugar and half a teaspoon of salt, and mixing well. It advised the public to ensure proper hand hygiene in order to avoid the spread of cholera by washing hands with soap and water after using the toilet and before handling food. Cholera is an infection of the intestine caused by the water-borne bacteria Vibrio cholera. It causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration and can lead to death if not treated quickly and successfully.