17 primary school learners injured after school transport overturns

Johannesburg - About 17 learners were rushed to Tembisa Hospital on Monday afternoon after the Quantum taxi they were travelling in overturned. Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa, said that at approximately 4pm yesterday, there was an accident involving a Toyota Quantum at the Phomolong section near Birch Acres Mall in Tembisa.

“According to the driver, as he was driving on Andrew Mapheto Drive towards Tembisa near Birch Acres mall, his tyre burst and caused him to lose control of the vehicle. “The out-of-control vehicle slipped off the road without stopping and began to roll several times before coming to a stop near a bridge near a swamp,” Thepa said. The EMPD said it was alleged that the Toyota Quantum was used for transporting school children from Chloorkop Primary School and Birch Acres Primary School.

“On its way back from collecting the children from the schools the accident occurred. All 17 primary school learners who were passengers and the driver of the vehicle have sustained slight to serious injuries and have been rushed to hospital by ambulance,” the spokesperson said. EMPD confirmed that further investigations were still under way and ongoing. The Star