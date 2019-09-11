A 17-year-old learner was stabbed to death by a 14-year-old schoolmate following a scuffle over a cellphone at Tokelo Secondary School in Evaton, Sebokeng

Johannesburg - A 17-year-old learner was stabbed to death by a 14-year-old schoolmate following a scuffle over a cellphone at Tokelo Secondary School in Evaton, Sebokeng. The Gauteng MEC for Education and Youth Development Panyaza Lesufi expressed his shock at the death of the Grade 10 learner who allegedly stabbed by a Grade 9 schoolmate.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education Steve Mabona, it is alleged that the two boys were fighting over a cellphone.

Mabona said the scuffle between the two led to the suspect stabbing the victim who unfortunately died on the scene with a knife on the chest.

“The Evaton Police arrested the suspect and are currently investigating a murder case accordingly,” Mabona said.

“The department has dispatched officials from the Psycho-social Unit to render counseling services to the learners, teachers and all affected by the incident,” Mabona added.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the arrest and said the suspect was charged with murder.

Meanwhile in the North West, Community Safety and Transport MEC Sello Lehari condemned the killing of a 17-year-old learner allegedly by a group of learners last Wednesday, in Geysdorp, Delareyville in the North West Province.

“It is alleged that a feud ensued between two groups of learners at Geysdorp Secondary School on Tuesday the 3rd of September 2019. Consequent to intervention by educators, the groups, made up of learners from Madibogo village and Geysdorp were separated,” said Lehari in a statement.

According to information given by the police, a group of learners from Madibogo mobilised other learners from the village and armed themselves with weapons. The group allegedly forced entry into the school when a heated confrontation arose and a 17-year-old boy from Madibogo High School was allegedly caught and stabbed several times.

Upon the arrival of the police at the scene, the victim was very weak and unable to relate what happened. He was then rushed by Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) to Delareyville Hospital where he was immediately transferred to Mahikeng Provincial Hospital however the boy was declared dead en-route to the hospital.

“MEC Lehari has urged the Police to intensify their investigation and bring the perpetrators to book. And in the same vein, he has pleaded for calm and stability to be restored. He further pleaded with the schools learners to restrain themselves from engaging in acts of violence, attacks and retaliations,” said the statement.

A case of murder has been opened and Lehari sends a message of condolences to the family of the victim, whose name remain withheld since he is a minor.

“Justice for the victim needs to be served and the family of the deceased must be assisted to find closure on the matter. May the soul of this leaner rest in peace,” said Lehari.

