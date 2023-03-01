19 illegal immigrants nabbed for contravention of the Immigration Act

On Monday, a Mpumalanga multidisciplinary team followed up on information regarding illegal immigrants in Kamagugu who were kept in a safe house and were migrating from foreign countries into South Africa without proper documentation.

The team, which comprised the Mbombela-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, Crime Intelligence, detectives, and Visible Policing, as well as the Local Criminal Record Centre, followed up on the information that led them to the house at Kamagugu.

"On arrival at the address, the gate was locked, but the team managed to gain entry into the property. They found 19 males packed into a three-bedroom house without furniture," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

The Hawks said that a preliminary investigation established that out of the 19 immigrants, 14 were Bangladeshi and five were Pakistani.