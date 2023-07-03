19-year-old found with R1.6m in cash at his home

Johannesburg - The neighbours of the 19-year-old who was allegedly caught with R1.6million in cash are said to have tipped off the police. This follows the arrest of Nedzanani Vhugala Thivhilaeli, who was allegedly caught with the money stashed in plastic bags at his home.

Thivhilaeli appeared in the Vuwani Magistrate’s Court, where he faced charges of money laundering. The Hawks’ Limpopo spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, said the money had been packed in a number of plastic bags. “The Hawks received information about suspicious illegal activities at a certain house in Vuwani. After conducting a preliminary investigation, a search warrant was applied for,” Mmuroa said.

“The search-and-seizure operation led by the Thohoyandou-based Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation, assisted by the serious corruption crime investigation, tactical response team, local criminal record centre and Vuwani crime prevention members, was conducted on June 27,” Mmuroa added. When the team arrived at the identified house, they found Thivhilaeli on the premises. Speaking to The Star, his neighbour said she was surprised when she saw a Golf 7 GTi arrive at Thivhilaeli’s home late in the evening.

“We saw fancy cars and goods arrive at night. He would wear expensive watches and buy expensive alcohol. He gave his girlfriend R100 000 and she told people in the community. That’s how we knew things were going wrong there,” the neighbour said. Over the Easter weekend, Thivhilaeli allegedly bought many bottles of GH Mumm Champagne and bottles of Hennessy Cognac. “It was like something we’ve never seen before. People were being given R200. If you asked him, you got money. That was very strange,” she said.

It is not known where the money came from, and the police believe there could be a lot more of it stashed in other places. The money, packed neatly in R100 and R200 notes, filled three plastic bags. “He is a quiet and kind young man. I’ve known him since he was very young. I didn’t think he was a thief or anything like that. It was strange when I saw the fancy cars there,” the neighbour said when asked where she thought the money came from. “The search warrant was presented, and the team started searching the house. The team recovered three plastic bags containing cash amounting to over R1.6m.