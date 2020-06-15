1976 youth burnt bottle stores, today's youth burn and vandalise schools - Seth Mazibuko

The youngest Soweto uprising leader Seth Mazibuko finds it quite disturbing how the youth of 1976 burnt down bottle stores during their march yet the youth of today burn and vandalise schools. More than 1500 schools were hit by vandalism and theft during lockdown, with 336 schools in Gauteng. Mazibuko said: “During our march, we protected schools and burned bottles stores which is the opposite of what is happening now." Forty-four years later, on this fateful day, police opened fire on thousands of school children who were protesting against Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in township schools. That day and many following the uprising is etched in the minds of those that were a part of it.

Mazibuko said he will forever remember the historic day, with many lifeless bodies and the cries of mothers in the street.

“June 16, was a cold winter day, a day of pain really. I get asked many times what I regret. What I regret is that I led students, children out of the classroom to be killed by the police. To me, it still does not sit well and I wish I could turn back the clock mainly because of the way our brothers and sisters were mauled down.

Mazibuko narrated how the streets were filled with lifeless bodies, while parents including Winnie Mandela and Sophie Teme were screaming. “They are killing our children! That image is still stuck in my mind.”

Mazibuko was arrested and became part of the Soweto 11 trial in September 1977, with 10 of his comrades accused of instigating the Soweto uprising. They had been held in custody for more than a year before the state charged them with sedition.

Political leader and CEO of the Nelson Mandela Fund, Sibongile Mkhabela was the only female in the group of 10 students arrested, trialed and sentenced.

Mkhabela who was only 18 turning 19 at the time, was arrested in August 1977 and was kept in custody for 11 months.

“Prison was something we expected and that was probably the lesser evil for what we were doing. We had already committed ourselves and if it was going to cost us our lives so be it.

“What was important was the values of what the struggle was about. What we wanted to achieve, restore our sense of dignity and sense of pride of the people we were. That time it was long beyond Afrikaans but was about the liberation of people. As African children we spearheaded the liberation," Mkhabela said.

Mkhabela was sentenced to six years in prison with four years suspended. She served her time in Kroonstad prison then later in Pretoria maximum prison.

She described her time there as filled with hunger strikes.

Mkhabela said one thing that was present in the time of the struggle was the solidarity of the world regarding issues in South Africa.

Today, however, she was disappointed in the South African spirit, she said

“I am disappointed that South Africa does not seem to have risen in spirit, but have arisen in political speech. So we have been talking but having a political speech is nothing. We need to see people rising and being offended at what happened to George Floyd and somehow I find the disappointing in the South Africa spirit and how broken we are, that things like that don’t seem to touch us very deeply as the people,” said Mkhabela

Seth Mazibuko drew comparison of what was said in George Floyd’s funeral stating that even when South Africa is proclaimed as free many poor South Africans still have a knee on their necks.

“Racism is born out of capitalism, they are mother and son and the people in South Africa still can’t breath,” Mazibuko said.