File Picture.

Johannesburg - A 2-year-old toddler died minutes after complaining abut stomach cramps while at creche. The child was being fed breakfast at a Tshepisong creche on Tuesday morning when he complained of cramps.

According to Kagiso police spokesperson Captain Solomon Sibiya, the children were sitting in a group being fed when the toddler started crying, complaining of stomach cramps.

As the child lives opposite the creche, the mother was quickly called.

However, Sibiya said, when the mother arrived at the creche, she realised that the child's condition was deteriorating.

One of the teachers bundled the child in her car and together with the mother, they rushed the child to hospital. However, the child did not make it as he was declared dead on arrival.

"We have opened an inquest case to determine the cause of death. We are also trying to determine if the child had cramps from home," Sibiya said.

Sibiya also confirmed that they checked the creche and found that it was registered. He added that the police have also informed the Department of Social Development about the incident and investigations into the facility’s compliance were initiated.

In May, this year, two learners died from consuming rat poison at an illegally ran preschool in Westdene, Johannesburg.

It was later alleged that the two learners who have died have shared a lunch box from home and were not fed by the ‘child-minder’ who illegally operated the facility at her employer’s property.

Two days ago, Joburg MMC for Health Dr Mpho Phalatse shut down two creches in Sophiatown after it was found that they didn’t comply with safety standards.

The Tshepisong toddler will be buried on Saturday.

The Star



