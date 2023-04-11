20-year-old woman arrested for the murder of her husband

Police in Naboomspruit in Limpopo, have arrested a 20-year-old woman in connection with the brutal murder of her 25-year-old husband.d. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that the murder took place on a farm outside Mookgophong on Monday at around 5am.

“It is alleged that in the morning in question, the couple had a heated argument. According to the Information the suspect (wife) accused her husband (deceased) of having an affair. She allegedly stabbed her husband with a sharp object on the upper body,” said Ledwaba Lebwaba said that the victim was taken to hospital where he was certified dead on arrival. The Provincial Commissioner of Police Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the incident and urged people experiencing relationship challenges to seek professional assistance.

The suspect will appear before the Mookgophong Magistrates’ Court soon on a charge of murder. Meanwhile, in an update on the boyfriend who is suspected to have stoned his girlfriend, 23, in Giyani, handed himself at the Giyani police station accompanied by his relative after he allegedly fled to the Malamulele policing area. “It is alleged that the victim was with her friend coming from the local tavern going home, when they met her ex-boyfriend. It is alleged that the two had a confrontation before the suspect assaulted the victim with a stone. Her friend screamed for help and ran to nearby households, when she returned the victim was critically injured and unconscious. The suspect was nowhere to be found,” said Lebwaba