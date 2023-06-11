200 SAPS members participated in the Comrades Marathon

Johannesburg - Not only were the police on the ground to ensure the 96th Comrades Marathon went off without a hitch, but 200 of their own women and men in blue took on the “ultimate human race”. Earlier today, an impressive 170 male and 30 female police officers joined close to 17 000 runners from across the globe hoping to conquer the 87km downhill race from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

The police said the majority of the officers had taken part in the race before, with only 26 being novice runners. The National Commissioner of the Police, General Fannie Masemola, said the management of the SAPS continued to encourage and implement wellness and fitness programmes to ensure police officers were always fit and mentally sharp to serve and protect all people living in South Africa. "We have 21 sporting codes in the police, which include athletics, rugby, and soccer, where we encourage members to keep fit and healthy. Over and above that, we have a fitness policy that ensures operational members undergo fitness tests and assessments regularly. So there is a lot that we are doing as an organisation to ensure our members follow a healthy lifestyle. So, good luck to the team; we know they will make us proud, and we cannot wait to have them back to arrest more criminals," said Masemola.

The Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said members were operationally ready to police the event to ensure the safety and security of participants and supporters. Mkhwanazi said: "Our members are already on the ground, heightening police visibility; we have our air support operations and foot patrols where we will be patrolling the route. We are working together with various stakeholders, including private security, to ensure this event is free from criminality." The Sefakho Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) added that the university would also be doing its part alongside the women and men in blue and other runners by providing pre- and post-marathon physiotherapy services to athletes who would be taking part in the race.

According to the university's Dr Lusani Netshitomboni, the group of 44 final-year physiotherapy students, accompanied by three of their lecturers, had already provided muscle pre-conditioning services, therapeutic massages, and soft tissue mobilisation services to athletes since Friday. Karabo Raphokoane, a lecturer in cardiothoracic rehabilitation, explained that the SMU students under their supervision would be stationed at the end point of the race to provide post-marathon services to athletes. "It is in this end tent where the students working with other professionals will do a lot of rehabilitation, deal with the most severe muscle cramps and severe joint stiffness, and also attend to cases of cardiothoracic emergencies where emergency physiotherapy will be provided and resuscitations performed if necessary," she said.