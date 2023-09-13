A woman, 21, has appeared at the Kimberley District Court on charges of kidnapping and abduction of a four- day old infant at a hospital in the Northern Cape. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the infant was taken from De Aar in the Northern Cape.

“The matter was reported to the South African Police Services, and investigations were launched. The investigations led to the suspect being tranced, and the baby was recovered on 8 September 2023,” said the NPA The woman appeared in court and was formally charged with kidnapping and abduction of a child. The NPA said the matter has been remanded to 19 September 2023, for a formal bail application.