245 Gauteng schools identified as high-risk areas for violence

The Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, has revealed that 245 schools in the province have been identified as high-risk areas concerning safety and violence. Speaking at the School Safety Imbizo at Ives Primary School in Kliptown, Eldorado Park, Chiloane expressed concern over the alarming levels of violence in schools, where learners are often attacked by gangs.

“We have done research as a province, which identified 245 schools at risk. Out of that, 75 are in the extreme red, extremely high-risk areas, including Westbury, Eldos, and Soshanguve,” Chiloane stated. He highlighted the issue of youth conflicts, where out-of-school youths confront learners, leading to dangerous situations outside school gates. Chiloane also addressed the vulnerability of schools to theft during holidays and the growing problem of bullying and violence between teachers and learners. He noted that undisciplined learners often provoke teachers, leading to confrontations.

“We have seen videos where teachers are fighting with learners. Teachers don't come to school to attack children, but due to a lack of discipline, learners can push them to their breaking point,” he said. The MEC attributed the rising violence in schools to parental neglect, stating that many parents show little interest in their children’s education. “I blame the community and the parents for not taking a keen interest in their children’s schooling. Many parents do not attend meetings or check their children’s performance until the end of the year,” Chiloane lamented. He called for police intervention to control violence in communities and protect schools, suggesting that police patrols outside school premises could help stabilise the situation.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta disagreed with Chiloane’ s stance on parental responsibility. He argued that while caregivers play a crucial role in shaping learners, teachers must also enforce discipline within schools. “Blaming parents will not resolve the issue of discipline. Teachers assume responsibility for further development once learners are in school,” Makaneta stated. Nomusa Cembi, spokesperson for the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), commended the Gauteng Department of Education for identifying high-risk schools. “We hope this identification leads to actionable measures and resources to improve the situation,” she said.