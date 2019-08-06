Linda Matati Picture: Facebook

Every time Gloria Sibuye travels from Mpumalanga to Johannesburg to attend the South Gauteng High Court case of the man accused of killing her daughter, she spends over R2000. Sibuye’s daughter, Linda Matati, was allegedly killed by cash-in-transit kingpin Thabo Happy Mosia after attending a party in the south of Joburg in 2016. It is believed Mosia wanted information on the movement of SBV cash-in-transit trucks. Matati’s body was found in open veld in Bronkhorstspruit in October 2017.

Since Mosia was arrested in 2017, the case has had several postponements and yesterday was no different.

For Sibuye, the case isn’t only draining her emotionally but financially. Sibuye has to travel nearly 500km to Johannesburg to attend the case.

“I spend about R2000 for petrol costs and tollgates for a one-way trip. The court pays me R1800 for a return trip so that means we have to come up with the rest of the money. This case has broken me down emotionally for the last three years,” Sibuye said.

Yesterday, the court held an inquiry into the delays in the case after the trial didn’t start last week. Mosia’s legal representative, Nardus Grove, did not attend last week’s proceedings over payment issues.

Acting Judge Mncube said: “When the accused appeared in court last week, he felt that it was not in the interest of justice for the case to not continue. The accused stomped out of court because he felt it was unfair to expect him to proceed on his own while he has instructed his attorney.”

Grove said he didn’t come to court last week because he had not yet been paid.

“The delay was caused by the sale of his residential property. It was only completed last week. So the deadline for my payment came and went and I only got the money the Sunday before the trial started. I now accept full instructions for the full trial duration,” Grove said. Mosia had to sell his house to cover lawyer’s fees.

The judge said postponing the case was not in the interest of justice.

“The case was supposed to start on July 29. These are serious charges and it’s important for the court to balance the right of the accused and the witnesses. At some point this case must start.”

Mosia demanded that the State give him the full docket.

At one point, Mosia was the most wanted man in Gauteng.

In 2011 he was arrested in Eldorado Park for four cash-in-transit heists between 2005 and 2006 and a string of other crimes. A month before his arrest, the Asset Forfeiture Unit seized Mosia’s assets, including two houses, one valued at R1.2million. He had also bought his mother - a social grant recipient - a house worth R120000 for cash.

The trial for Matati’s murder will go ahead.