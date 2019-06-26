Missing Liyaqat Akeem Mentoor. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

It has become frustratingly clear to the family of missing 3-year-old Liyaqat Mentoor that they are far from knowing what happened to him. Affectionately known as Lee, the child from Roodepoort went missing in March last year.

Despite his body not being found, the state charged his mother’s ex-boyfriend Onke Sakhumzi Mashinini with murder, defeating the ends of justice and child neglect.

Mashinini was the last person to be seen with the child. Blood was found in his parental home in Roodepoort, where he was babysitting the boy.

He made a brief appearance in the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday for what was supposed to be pre-trial proceedings.

Prosecutor Paul Schutte informed the court that the proceedings had to be postponed for finalisation of pre-trial particulars.

The postponement left Lee’s relatives, who packed the court’s gallery, more frustrated.

Lee’s aunt and family spokesperson Estelle Delport said the postponement was frustrating because it indicated that the family was not close to finding answers it sought.

The post-postponement of pre-trial proceedings meant Mashinini’s trial was far from being ready.

The family said the postponement was just as frustrating as knowing what happened to Lee.

“We’re not sure what is more frustrating between the postponement of the pre-trial and the fact that Onke is not talking and we don’t know where Lee is. Still after a year, Lee is not here,” said Delport.

There was little hope that Lee was still alive somewhere.

“As long as Lee isn’t found, we’ll always be hopeful that he’s alive,” Delport said.

“However, based on everything that we’ve been told and that a year later there’s been no leads saying he’s somewhere it’s a 50/50.

“It’s a 50% chance that we’ll never find him alive and 50% chance that hopefully somebody will one day talk and that he’s actually somewhere alive and well.

“But our faith in this (that he’s alive) is now diminishing bit by bit.”

Delport said the family hoped the charges against Mashinini would stick.

“If the police and prosecution feels that they can charge him with murder, we’re hoping that whatever they have will stick,” she said.

“Nobody disappears into thin air. Unless he’s got magical powers and he made the child disappear.”

Mashinini was led back to the cells, and the pre-trial proceedings will continue on Friday.