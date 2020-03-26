30 Gauteng schools to house the homeless during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - Gauteng has identified 30 school with hostel facilities to house homeless people during the 21-day lockdown. Panyaza Lesufi, who is the acting MEC of Social Development in Gauteng, said the government would continue with intervention to the vulnerable groups in the province. Lesufi said in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the provincial government will divert resources to bolster social services support to the homeless through using existing school infrastructure. Homeless people from the Joburg CBD, Roodepoort, Midrand, Sandton, Randburg CBD, Hyde Park, Rosebank, Auckland Park, Booysens and Brixton will be housed at the following schools:

Queens High School

King Edward VII Preparatory School

Jeppe High School for Boys

Parktown Boys’ High School

The homeless from the Boksburg CBD, Kempton Park, Benoni, Germiston, Alberton, Brakpan and Springs will find shelter at Laerskool Elspark.

Homeless people from Tshwane CBD, Centurion, Silverton, Sunnyside, Menlyn, Lynnwood, Cullinan, Bronkhorstspruit will be staying at:

Prinshofskool

Pretoriaskool Vir Serebraal Gestremdes

Transoranje- Skool Vir Dowes

Mogale City's homeless people will be accommodated at Laerskool Puerperal while Phoenix Secondary, Hoërskool, VanderbijlPark and General Smuts High Schools will be where the Vaal and Sedibeng's homeless people will stay.

Several Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs), were expected to assisting with the provision of shelters for the homeless during the lockdown.

The department also said it would extend provision of food parcels to learners on the food nutrition programme.

"Beneficiaries will be given a once-off food parcel, catering for a full month. Through this programme, food will also be provided to shelters and home based sick and weak people. Provision will also be made to people who normally receive soup kitchen."

The department said it would also distribution dignity pack to indigent learners during the lock down.

"The dignity packs include toiletries such sanitary towels, toothpaste, roll-on, soap, washing rag. During this lockdown additional provisions of hand sanitisers, gloves and mask will be made.



"The existing Gauteng Social Development distribution channels will be explored whilst schools will also be approached to assist. Beneficiaries will only collect, and feeding will not be taking place in schools.



"The department appeals to citizens and companies to donate food, toiletries, particularly hand sanitisers during these trying times. Thirty shelters of abused women will be activated to assist women who may be affected by domestic violence during the lockdown, and will be provided with necessary support."

The Star