Phumlile Ncube, the Joburg speedster who clocked over 300km/h in his sports car has been given R1000 bail by the Midrand Magistrate's Court.
The 36-year-old spent Sunday night behind bars for alleged reckless and negligent driving after posting a video of himself driving at 308km/h. The video circulated on social media last week. He had been driving a red Audi TT on the N1 Southbound in Midrand.
Officials from the Road Traffic Management Corporation used various investigative techniques to identify, locate and arrest the suspect who was tracked down at a funeral in Limpopo on Saturday. He appeared in court on Saturday.
“Ncube appeared in court following his arrest by members of the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the police over the weekend.
“The case was postponed to March,” said Esethu Hasane, spokesperson for the Department of Transport.