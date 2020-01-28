308km/h Audi speedster granted bail









Picture: Screengrab via Twitter. Phumlile Ncube, the Joburg speedster who clocked over 300km/h in his sports car has been given R1000 bail by the Midrand Magistrate's Court. The 36-year-old spent Sunday night behind bars for alleged reckless and negligent driving after posting a video of himself driving at 308km/h. The video circulated on social media last week. He had been driving a red Audi TT on the N1 Southbound in Midrand. Officials from the Road Traffic Management Corporation used various investigative techniques to identify, locate and arrest the suspect who was tracked down at a funeral in Limpopo on Saturday. He appeared in court on Saturday. “Ncube appeared in court following his arrest by members of the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the police over the weekend. “The case was postponed to March,” said Esethu Hasane, spokesperson for the Department of Transport.

He said Ncube is facing charges in connection with alleged reckless and negligent driving, and endangering the lives of other motorists by driving at a speed above the prescribed limit set in the National Road Traffic Act.

The video of his alarming speed was posted on Twitter by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, and was condemned by many, with one Twitter user calling the motorist “sick and stupid” and another saying “it doesn’t make you a MAN!.”

The speedster’s luck finally ran out on Sunday when undercover police tracked him to a funeral in Polokwane and brought him back to spend the night at Midrand police station.

RTMC chief executive Makhosini Msibi said they would not tolerate those who drove so recklessly.

“We are not going to negotiate with speeding, drunk drivers or those in unroadworthy vehicles. We are going to arrest them and make them spend time behind bars,“ said Msibi.

Joburg metro police department spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar was on record as saying the JMPD condemned this kind of driving and viewed this case in a serious light.

Any driver who exceeds 160km/* in a 120km/h zone is required to appear in court and there is no standard fine for these excessive speeds as the court views each case on its merit, Minnaar said.

Courts have previously imposed fines of between R20000 and R40000 for speeds in the region of 200km/h .