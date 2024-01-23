4 000 learners set to benefit from Gauteng bursary scheme

The Gauteng provincial government, led by Premier Panyaza Lesufi and education MEC Matome Chiloane, has promised more than 4 000 top achieving learners bursaries. This will be done through the province’s Gauteng City Region Academy (GCRA) bursary scheme which has earmarked at least R560 million for its learners who belong in the no-fee paying schools as well as learners with special needs.

This was announced by the premier and the MEC during a hand-over ceremony on Monday, where deserving learners were awarded bursaries. Lesufi said the province would be investing R560m in bursaries through the GCRA Bursary Scheme, with over 4 000 learners benefiting from the province. It will provide financial assistance to learners between 18 and 35 years old, helping those who come from historically disadvantaged communities. According to Lesufi, the bursary covers tuition, books, accommodation, transport allowance, a once-off laptop allowance, as well as a living allowance.

The scheme also covers undergraduate studies, as well as postgraduate studies. Some of the students who are now pursuing their postgraduate studies had an opportunity to address incoming bursars. Among those were Sechaba Morajane, a University of Johannesburg Masters in Engineering student, and Kutlwano Mangalani, a Wits University final year clinical medical practice student, who spoke on their journey as young students and how their lives were positively impacted by the bursary scheme.

Chiloane was ecstatic over the Class of 2023 and their achievements in the matric exams which were announced this past week. “We are extremely proud of the Class of 2023, who performed exceptionally well in various subjects under extreme circumstances. This performance is also a testament to the dedication and hard work of our educators, as well as the critical upbringing role played by parents,” Chiloane said. Lesufi said the GCRA Bursary remains one of the most comprehensive provincial bursary schemes across the country, supporting students in various fields of studies, from aviation to medicine and IT.