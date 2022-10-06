453 households to get electricity in Midvaal

A R10 million project has been launched in the Midvaal to electrify 453 households.
This was announced by mayor Peter Teixeira, together with the MMC for Engineering Services, Reginald Hubbard at the official launch in Savanna City, Johannesburg South.
Teixeira said that work has already been done and these households will receive electricity for the first time.
He said electricity is an essential item and a basic human right and added that once the project is complete, people will be able to perform basic activities with ease.
“The electrification project is a direct response to the needs of the community. The provision of electricity is not only a basic human right, but a catalyst for local economic growth and job creation in the area.
“The allocated budget for the project is R10 million, with the estimated date of completion set for December, 2022,” said a Midvaal Municipality statement.
The statement went on to say that due to the municipality’s proactive planning, all lead items, including two 500KVA mini-substations and meters were procured well in advance.
“This prompted the Department of Minerals and Energy (DMRE) to re-direct the project allocation to this financial year.
“Midvaal Local Municipality is committed to listening to its people and solving challenges through innovation and creativity,” the statement read.
The municipality said the project aligns with their promise and commitment to providing excellent service delivery for the people of Midvaal.