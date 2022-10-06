453 households to get electricity in Midvaal

This was announced by mayor Peter Teixeira, together with the MMC for Engineering Services, Reginald Hubbard at the official launch in Savanna City, Johannesburg South.

A R10 million project has been launched in the Midvaal to electrify 453 households.

R10 million electricity project gets off the ground in Savanna City. Picture: Supplied

Teixeira said that work has already been done and these households will receive electricity for the first time.

He said electricity is an essential item and a basic human right and added that once the project is complete, people will be able to perform basic activities with ease.

“The electrification project is a direct response to the needs of the community. The provision of electricity is not only a basic human right, but a catalyst for local economic growth and job creation in the area.