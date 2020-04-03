5 things Police Minister Bheki Cele clarified on SA lockdown regulations

Johannesburg - As South Africa entered day eight of lockdown, Minister of Police Bheki Cele elaborated on amended lockdown regulations and also addressed the AfriForum hand sanitiser donation that caused a brouhaha on social media. This comes after people were seemingly confused about an amendment which would allow close family and close friends to travelling to different parts of the country for funerals. Cele also addressed allegations that the South African Police Services (SAPS) in Gauteng had refused to accept a donation of hand sanitisers from the AfriForum. This despite the fact the police don't have enough sanitisers nor protective gear. Here are some of the things Cele had to say about the issues: AfriForum donation:

Official internal correspondence shows that the SAPS in Gauteng rejected a donation of hand sanitisers from the Afri-Forum. This was leaked.

Cele said the SAPS had a responsibility to uphold Treasury Regulations. He said the national crisis the country found itself in could never be used as justification to flout processes and procedures,

He said Afri-Forum and any other individual or organisation wishing to assist the SAPS with supplies must engage with the SAPS management at a national level for the necessary exemption in relation to gifts/donations.

Crossing provincial borders for funerals:

People travelling for burials and cremation may obtain a permit to travel from a magistrate, police station commander with a certified copy of a death certificate indicating the date of return. These permits would allow people to travel between provinces to attend a funeral of a loved one. To get a permit issued, an applicant would have to submit a death certificate to authorities.

There should be no more than 50 people at a funeral and night vigil services are still strictly prohibited for the duration of the lockdown.

Spaza shops:

All spaza shops and informal food traders with the necessary permits will be allowed to operate.

Sale of cigarettes:

Cigarettes are not an essential item and that the sale thereof is prohibited across the country, including the Western Cape.

Number of people arrested for violating the lockdown regulations:

Western Cape - 4 769

Free State - 3 098

Gauteng - 1 888

KwaZulu-Natal - 1 845

Eastern Cape - 1 613

North West - 1 562

Northern Cape - 832

Mpumalanga - 752

Limpopo - 850

Total - 17 209

The Star