Johannesburg - More than 6 000 patients have been waiting for more than six months for operations at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, but some may have to wait upto five years for medical assistance, the Gauteng Provincial Legislature heard on Tuesday. The DA's Jack Bloom, a spokesperson on health in Gauteng, said the the figures of a 6 083 backlog for operations were revealed by Health MEC Bandile Masuku during an oral reply at the legislature on Tuesday.

“According to Masuku, there are 828 patients on the waiting list for a hip replacement and 1141 patients are waiting for knee surgery. They will only be able to have their operations in five years time,” Bloom said.

The Star approached the health department for comment on the matter, but they said they would comment 'later'.

Bloom said that the waiting time for 3308 patients who required cataract surgery was a year.

“Masuku said that long waiting lists are due to the non-availability of theater time, inefficient use of the theaters, a shortage of staff particularly scrub and theater nurses, and high staff absenteeism,” Bloom said.

He said that the long waiting caused immense distress to patients depending on public health care.

"I hope that every effort is made to cut these unacceptably long waiting periods for surgery at our largest hospital,” he said.

In February, Bloom also raised concerns over the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

According to Bloom, the hospital had turned away patients who were due for alternative surgery procedures due to the lack of clean linen.

Bloom added that the shortage was due to the machinery faults at the Dunswart laundromat, a government laundromat.

In his statement, Bloom was also concerned about the waiting list that was growing longer.

