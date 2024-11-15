50 more children become victims of food poisoning

Fifty pupils from Dzumeri Primary School in Giyani, Limpopo have been hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning after consuming pap and milk from the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP). However, all the learners are reported to be in stable condition and receiving medical attention at Nkhensani Hospital.

This incident is the latest in a string of food poisoning cases that have plagued SA in recent months. The Limpopo Department of Education had temporarily banned street vendors and spaza shops from selling food near schools, but the ban was allegedly lifted on Thursday. The province had given schools and vendors until November 11 to comply with strict conditions. South Africa has seen a surge in food poisoning-related cases, with 441 suspected cases reported in Gauteng alone, resulting in 23 child fatalities since January.

Other provinces, including Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Free State, have also reported tragic deaths due to food-borne illnesses. The government has faced criticism for its handling of the crisis, with many calling for stricter regulations on spaza shops. Secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC), Fikile Mbalula, has urged the government to close unregistered spaza stores and force them to re-register.