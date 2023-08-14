51-year-old ZCC pastor sentenced for raping a 15-year-old

Johannesburg - A 51-year-old Zion Christian Church (ZCC) pastor has been convicted and sentenced by the Ermelo Regional Court in Mpumalanga to two life terms after he was convicted on two counts of raping a 15-year-old congregation member on two separate occasions. NPA regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said that the accused and the victim were residing in the same area and attending the same church.

“These rapes happened between July and September 2020. In one incident, the accused came to the victim’s house and found the victim with his brother. He sent the victim’s brother to the nearby shop to buy him tea. When he returned, he found the victim and the accused naked in his mother’s bedroom. He then gave the victim’s brother R50 and asked him not to report the matter to anyone,” said Nyuswa. In the second incident, the victim was on her way to meet up with her sister when the accused called her to his house. “When she was inside the house, the accused locked the door, threw her on the bed, and raped her. The matter was reported, and the victim was taken to Ermelo Thuthuzela Care Centre for medical examination, counselling, and psycho-social support.”