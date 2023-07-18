67 seconds meditation exercise good for yourself, family and community

Johannesburg - With meditation known to produce a deep state of relaxation and a tranquil mind, an expert has suggested meditation for those who are not able to get out and do something good for someone else this Mandela Day. Founder of Brain Harmonics and Neurofeedback, Kerry Rudman, said spending 67 seconds doing this simple meditation is not only good for you, but will have a positive ripple effect on your family, your community, your country and ultimately the world.

Rudman has shared a 67-second meditation exercise anyone can do to help them connect better with themselves. 1. Find a quiet, comfortable place to sit. Sit on a chair with your feet flat on the floor, or sit cross-legged on a cushion. Make sure your spine is straight but not rigid. 2. Close your eyes gently and take a deep breath in through your nose, feeling your abdomen expand. Slowly exhale through your mouth, releasing any tension or stress you may be holding.

3. Bring your attention to your breath. Notice the sensation of the breath as it enters and leaves your body. You can focus on the rise and fall of your abdomen or the feeling of the breath at your nostrils. 4. As thoughts or distractions arise (and they will), simply acknowledge them without judgment and let them go. Redirect your focus back to the breath. Imagine each thought as a cloud passing through the sky of your mind. 5. Take a few moments to scan your body for any areas of tension or discomfort. If you notice any, gently release the tension and relax those areas as you continue to breathe.

6. Now, bring your awareness to the present moment by noticing any sounds around you. Listen to the sounds without labelling or judging them, allowing them to come and go. 7. Finally, take a deep breath in, and as you exhale, bring your attention back to your body, feeling the contact of your body with the chair or cushion. Wiggle your fingers and toes, gently opening your eyes when you are ready. “We are all living life in the fast lane and do not allow ourselves the chance to simply relax and be present. These stresses have a detrimental effect on our brains, affecting how we cope with our daily tasks, mental health struggles and our lives,” Rudman said.