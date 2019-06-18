Picture: Brett Hondow/Pixabay

Seven security guards are alleged to have ambushed a man they accused of killing their colleague, pumping bullets into him and also killing the friend he was with. The events unfolded in a village called Mohodi Ga Manthata in Limpopo on Monday.

Allegations are that 24-year-old Masilu Mothemela robbed a security guard of his firearm then killed him in the early hours of Monday morning.

When the the dead man's colleagues got wind of the news a few hours later, they wanted to avenge their colleague's death and looked for the suspect.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, all the seven guards went to Mothemela's house where they found him with a friend.

"Without reporting the matter to the police, they immediately departed to a house at Mohodi Manthata village outside Mogwadi tracing this suspect, accusing him of being involved in the killing of their colleague at Senwabarwana and robbing him of his firearm,” Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said Mothemela was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

He said the security officers also and killed the friend who was with him at the time.

“The police were summoned and started with the initial investigations and a manhunt ensued until all these suspects were arrested,” Ngoepe added.

According to Ngoepe, police confiscated four pistols and three rifles during the arrest. However, the gun alleged to have been stolen from the security guard was never found.

The seven security officers were expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Ngope said they did not known whether the guard was on duty or not as they were still investigating.

The Star







