Wednesday, November 20, 2024

75 schools named as ‘extreme high-risk’ areas in the province

The Gauteng Department of Education has identified 75 schools as extreme high-risk areas in terms of violence. Picture: Courtney Africa/Independent Media

Published Nov 3, 2024

Share

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has identified 245 schools in the province that are high-risk areas when it comes to violence.

The Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said 75 schools were identified as extreme high-risk areas of the 245 mentioned.

The GDE high-risk schools report. Picture: screenshot

In the report, the GDE listed Dinoto Technical Secondary, Masiqhakaze Secondary School, EdenPark Secondary School, Ekurhuleni School of the Deaf and Reiger Park Secondary School as extreme high-risk areas.

Picture: screenshot

Extreme high-risk schools in areas in the vicinity of Kwa-Thema and Hammanskraal the following were listed:

*Sechaba Primary

*Kutumela Molefi Primary

*Leeuwfontein Farm Primary School

*Lesedi Secondary and

*Lingitjhudu Secondary were rated as extreme high-risk areas.

In the Johannesburg Central and East School Districts:

*Eldorado Park Secondary

*Lancea Vale Secondary

*Alexandra Secondary School

*Bovet Primary School

*Eastbank Secondary School

Meanwhile, in the Johannesburg North School District:

*Blue Eagle High School

*Westbury Secondary School

*Eldorado Park Secondary School

The Johannesburg South School District named:

*Daleview Secondary School

*Fine Town Primary School

*Jabulile Secondary School

In Tshwane, Pretoria, the GDE identified:

*Amogelang Secondary School

*Modiri Technical High School

*Nellmapius Extension 6 Primary School

*Lotus Garden Secondary School

*Funekile Secondary School

*Fr. Smangaliso Mkhatshwa Secondary School

The Star

[email protected]

