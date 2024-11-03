75 schools named as ‘extreme high-risk’ areas in the province

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has identified 245 schools in the province that are high-risk areas when it comes to violence.
The Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said 75 schools were identified as extreme high-risk areas of the 245 mentioned.
In the report, the GDE listed Dinoto Technical Secondary, Masiqhakaze Secondary School, EdenPark Secondary School, Ekurhuleni School of the Deaf and Reiger Park Secondary School as extreme high-risk areas.
Extreme high-risk schools in areas in the vicinity of Kwa-Thema and Hammanskraal the following were listed:
*Sechaba Primary
*Kutumela Molefi Primary
*Leeuwfontein Farm Primary School
*Lesedi Secondary and
*Lingitjhudu Secondary were rated as extreme high-risk areas.
In the Johannesburg Central and East School Districts:
*Eldorado Park Secondary
*Lancea Vale Secondary
*Alexandra Secondary School
*Bovet Primary School
*Eastbank Secondary School
Meanwhile, in the Johannesburg North School District:
*Blue Eagle High School
*Westbury Secondary School
*Eldorado Park Secondary School
The Johannesburg South School District named:
*Daleview Secondary School
*Fine Town Primary School
*Jabulile Secondary School
In Tshwane, Pretoria, the GDE identified:
*Amogelang Secondary School
*Modiri Technical High School
*Nellmapius Extension 6 Primary School
*Lotus Garden Secondary School
*Funekile Secondary School
*Fr. Smangaliso Mkhatshwa Secondary School
The Star