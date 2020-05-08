84 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Gauteng, six patients discharged from hospital

Johannesburg - Gauteng has recorded 84 new Covid-19 cases but the number of people who have been hospitalised with the virus has gone down.

The Gauteng Department of Health announced on Friday that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province sits at 1804. That's an increase of 84 from Thursday.

The number of people who have recovered has also shot up by 161 to 1197 and no deaths have been recorded since Thursday. As it is, the death toll in Gauteng still stands at 15.

There were 72 Covid-19 patients at both private and public hospitals on Thursday and that number now stands at 66 as six of them have since been discharged.

The department also said it has made progress regarding contacts, the people who tested positive for Covid-19.