Law enforcement officers and Health officials conduct Covid-19 screening and testing on the N12 provincial border for all motorists and passengers returning to Gauteng. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)
84 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Gauteng, six patients discharged from hospital

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 26m ago

Johannesburg - Gauteng has recorded 84 new Covid-19 cases but the number of people who have been hospitalised with the virus has gone down.

The Gauteng Department of Health announced on Friday that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province sits at 1804. That's an increase of 84 from Thursday.

The number of people who have recovered has also shot up by 161 to 1197 and no deaths have been recorded since Thursday. As it is, the death toll in Gauteng still stands at 15.

There were 72 Covid-19 patients at both private and public hospitals on Thursday and that number now stands at 66 as six of them have since been discharged.

The department also said it has made progress regarding contacts, the people who tested positive for Covid-19.

 "Out of a total of 9204 contacts traced, 7990 people have completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated," the department said.

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN


Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

Gauteng

1804

15

1197

Johannesburg

1009

Not Disclosed

770

Ekurhuleni

398

Not Disclosed

280

Tshwane

258

Not Disclosed

108

West Rand 

54

Not Disclosed

32

Sedibeng

21

Not Disclosed

7

Breakdown per district:

City of Johannesburg: 979 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park: 134 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North : 161 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville: 74 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen: 83 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton: 270 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South: 115 cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South: 68 cases

Unallocated 97

City of Tshwane: 258 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North

35 cases

Region 2: City of Tshwane 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana

Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana:  cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West:  81 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield: 5 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht: 4 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria: 55 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng:  10 cases

Unallocated cases: 7

Ekurhuleni: 398 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane:  37 cass

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel: 31 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela: 106 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa,

Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park: 97 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza: 85 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai: 12 cases

Unallocated cases: 30

Sedibeng 21 cases

Lesedi 3, Emfuleni 14, Midvaal 4

Unallocated 0

West Rand 54

Mogale City 37, Rand West City 12, Merafong City 3

There have also been 64 cases yet to be allocated to one of the five districts in the province.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.

