84 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Gauteng, six patients discharged from hospital
Johannesburg - Gauteng has recorded 84 new Covid-19 cases but the number of people who have been hospitalised with the virus has gone down.
The Gauteng Department of Health announced on Friday that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province sits at 1804. That's an increase of 84 from Thursday.
The number of people who have recovered has also shot up by 161 to 1197 and no deaths have been recorded since Thursday. As it is, the death toll in Gauteng still stands at 15.
There were 72 Covid-19 patients at both private and public hospitals on Thursday and that number now stands at 66 as six of them have since been discharged.
The department also said it has made progress regarding contacts, the people who tested positive for Covid-19.
"Out of a total of 9204 contacts traced, 7990 people have completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated," the department said.
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Gauteng
|
1804
|
15
|
1197
|
Johannesburg
|
1009
|
Not Disclosed
|
770
|
Ekurhuleni
|
398
|
Not Disclosed
|
280
|
Tshwane
|
258
|
Not Disclosed
|
108
|
West Rand
|
54
|
Not Disclosed
|
32
|
Sedibeng
|
21
|
Not Disclosed
|
7
Breakdown per district:
City of Johannesburg: 979 cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park: 134 cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North : 161 cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville: 74 cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen: 83 cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton: 270 cases
Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South: 115 cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South: 68 cases
Unallocated 97
City of Tshwane: 258 cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North
35 cases
Region 2: City of Tshwane 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana
Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana: cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West: 81 cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield: 5 cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht: 4 cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria: 55 cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng: 10 cases
Unallocated cases: 7
Ekurhuleni: 398 cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane: 37 cass
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel: 31 cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela: 106 cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa,
Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park: 97 cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza: 85 cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai: 12 cases
Unallocated cases: 30
Sedibeng 21 cases
Lesedi 3, Emfuleni 14, Midvaal 4
Unallocated 0
West Rand 54
Mogale City 37, Rand West City 12, Merafong City 3
There have also been 64 cases yet to be allocated to one of the five districts in the province.
The Star
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.