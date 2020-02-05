Within a few hours of the murders, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela “summoned police officers from various (police) stations and units within the Joburg district and provincial office to hunt down the suspects and deal with all forms of criminality in Matholesville and surrounding areas,” Captain Mavela Masondo said.
During Friday night’s operation, police brought in 87 people for questioning to establish whether they were linked to the murders or wanted for any criminal offences.
The manhunt would continue until all the suspects linked to the murder were located and arrested, Masondo said.
Mawela called for calm and co-operation from the community of Matholesville, as the search would be intensified in the area.