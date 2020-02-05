87 suspects questioned over deaths of 9 illegals miners from Lesotho









In this file police lead away an illegal miner in Benoni after the bodies of 14 illegal miners were discovered in the area. The killings were linked to rival gangs involved in illegal mining. Pictures: Matthews Baloyi Police have taken in 87 people for questioning following the killings of nine illegal miners from Lesotho in Matholesville, Roodepoort. Within a few hours of the murders, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela “summoned police officers from various (police) stations and units within the Joburg district and provincial office to hunt down the suspects and deal with all forms of criminality in Matholesville and surrounding areas,” Captain Mavela Masondo said. During Friday night’s operation, police brought in 87 people for questioning to establish whether they were linked to the murders or wanted for any criminal offences. The manhunt would continue until all the suspects linked to the murder were located and arrested, Masondo said. Mawela called for calm and co-operation from the community of Matholesville, as the search would be intensified in the area.

Police appealed to anyone who might have witnessed the killings, or who had information that would help in the investigation, to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 0860010111.

Information could be given anonymously and witnesses could be taken into the witness protection programme for their safety.

Earlier, Masondo said Gauteng police were investigating murder and attempted murder cases after the nine Lesotho nationals were stoned to death at Matholesville, allegedly by fellow zama zamas (illegal miners) of Lesotho origin on Friday afternoon.

The bodies of the nine miners were found lying in the street while a tenth victim was seriously injured just after 3pm. He was taken to a local hospital where he was being treated.