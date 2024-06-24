88% of global population uses smartphones in bed – survey

Close to 83% of the global population use their gadgets in bed, a recent survey by NordVPN has revealed. As the world is subject to a digital and technological environment, the survey found that 88% of people used a smart cellphone in bed, followed by 43% who prefer watching TV and 33% who consume content using a laptop.

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced virtual private network service provider and a cybersecurity company that protects users’ internet experience from online security threats and malicious websites. Adrinaus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity adviser at NordVPN, said people tended to use their smartphones in more relaxed environments, which, in hindsight, subjected them to hackers infiltrating their firewall, thereby endangering their cybersecurity. “We already knew that people carry their respective smartphones everywhere, because our previous study showed that 65% of people globally even use smartphones in the toilet.

“However, since smartphone usage in a relaxed environment is typically connected with scrolling, people are less vigilant about online security measures and the respective secure behaviour,” said Warmenhoven. Sixty percent of the global population consume social media content, whereas 58% check their emails and messages in bed, followed by 47% who watch videos on YouTube and TikTok and 43% who watch movies and TV shows. Additionally, 40% of people worldwide read and listen to the news, and 31% enjoy indulging in podcasts and music.

“Research showed that people often check emails and messages in the morning, while in the evening, people scroll through social media. When people are relaxed, they might not notice suspicious activities on their device, such as a stranger accessing it or suspicious pop-up messages appearing on the screen. Sharing the bed with your device might end up meaning you share your data with hackers,” said Warmenhoven. He said there was growing concern that using gadgets in bed was the main cause of sleep deprivation as it affected sleep quality and time spent with family. At least 89% of people used their devices in bed during the night or evening, and of those, 56% spent a hefty amount of time on their devices. “Additionally, one-fourth of respondents also revealed that they use devices when sharing a bed with a significant other.

“Even though a third of the population use bedtime mode, not everyone follows the call to disconnect: 37% of people feel they spend more time in the evening with their gadgets than intended. However, as many as 46% of people feel they manage their time well and spend as much time with their devices as intended. “The paradox of bedtime mode is fascinating. It is meant to promote healthier tech habits, yet many people end up browsing the web longer than they intended. This not only impacts their sleep, but also leaves them exposed to privacy risks. Late-night browsing can lead to impulsive decisions, like overspending or falling for deceptive ads,” said Warmenhoven. For night owls, people should be wary of websites that jeopardise their cybersecurity information. To guard against that, they should update their smartphones’ software regularly, refrain from downloading content in suspicious websites or apps and avoid using unsecured wi-fi in public spaces, he said.