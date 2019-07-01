Gauteng- Operation 'O Kae Molao', has over the weekend made 900 arrests in a joint intelligence-driven integrated law enforcement deployment made up of SAPS, Metro Police Departments, Gauteng Traffic Police, SARS, Home Affairs, private security and various other agencies.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said this operation was undertaken to bring stability in the province.

“We are happy with the progress that we have made so far. It is happening in all the corners of the province,” he said.

Police in Sophiatown arrested a 16-year-old for the alleged murder of a 14-year-old boy.

“It is alleged that the teenagers were in the same apartment when the suspect who was carrying a firearm pulled the trigger and the bullet hit the deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the firearm used was stolen in Moffatview last month and police managed to trace and arrest a 19-year-old that is alleged to be responsible for the theft of the firearm,” said Masondo.

The operation also led to the apprehension of two suspects in Diepsloot after they were found in possession of unlicensed firearms. These firearms were recovered through a tip-off from the community and when police were conducting a stop and search.

He said 490 suspects were arrested in other parts of Johannesburg and Sedibeng over the weekend for various serious and violent crimes, while counterfeit goods worth thousands of rand were confiscated.

While operations in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni saw more than 350 suspects arrested with 50 undocumented persons taken into custody.

“Fines issued in relation to Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) amounted to R120 000 and 30 suspects were arrested for drug-related cases while 43 were arrested by detectives during a search for wanted suspects. Counterfeit goods including illicit cigarettes were also confiscated during the operations,” said Masondo.

In the West Rand, the operation covered Kagiso, Magalies and Westonaria resulted in the arrest of more than 120 suspects for crimes ranging from murder, arson, possession of unlicensed firearms, theft, malicious damage to property, driving while under the influence of alcohol, possession of stolen property and malicious damage to property.

The arrested suspects will appear in various Magistrate Courts in due course.