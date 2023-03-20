A day to smile and celebrate the joys of living

Johannesburg - Courvoisier found it fitting to celebrate the International Day of Happiness as a brand that has a long legacy of celebrating the joy of living. In 2013, the UN declared Monday, March 20, as the International Day of Happiness, and according to the World Happiness Report for 2022, South Africa ranks 91 out of 146 countries.

The UN reveals that happiness is a fundamental human goal. Its General Assembly recognizes this goal and calls for "a more inclusive, equitable, and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all peoples." Numerous studies have shown that happiness is a vital human necessity, one that allows people to live with joy, contentment, and satisfaction.

It is also revealed that happiness is beneficial to health, improves social skills, and makes people more productive. Courvoisier Brand Manager Silindile Seape spoke about the essence of the day: "Courvoisier is about celebrating joie de vivre, the joy of living. It's about appreciating the beautiful moments—a gorgeous sunset; spending time with friends in a stunning environment; appreciating wonderful music; enjoying exquisite food paired with appetizing cocktails."

Seape recommends finding joy and happiness not only on the International Day of Happiness but on every other day. The most remarkable change was noted during COVID-19 with the global upsurge in benevolence. Adding a more meaningful approach to happiness and interest in subjective well-being have risen sharply; this was measured by the frequency of "happy" words in books in multiple global languages, the scale of published research, and the number of government measurement initiatives.