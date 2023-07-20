A declaration has been signed by a number of political parties and countries to find lasting solutions for better lives for all

Johannesburg – Various political parties and countries represented at the three-day Political Parties Dialogue hosted by the ANC have committed to finding solutions to the issues affecting a number of countries in the changing multipolar world. ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane read out the BRICS declaration made by various countries and participants at the Political Parties Plus Dialogue on Thursday ahead of the conclusion of the dialogue held at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni.

Mokonyane said the declaration was a statement of intent and solidarity with the resolutions of the three-day dialogue, just weeks before the 15th BRICS Summit in August. The closing day was attended by a number of former and current ANC leaders, including Dr Zweli Mkhize, Bathabile Dlamini, Lindiwe Sisulu, Supra Mahumapelo, and others. Mokonyane said the declaration also forms part of the various commitments made to it by numerous countries and interest groups that have participated in its formulation.

“We remain committed to resolving tensions and conflicts in a manner that addresses their root causes in order to sustain stability in various regions across the world. “We therefore welcome efforts by BRICS countries and other partners to find viable solutions to the conflict in Ukraine in a manner that encourages dialogue and diplomacy.” Mokonyane added that the declaration also spoke to the need for countries belonging to the global south to find their own sovereignty away from the restrictive structures of Western countries, which continue to dictate matters to these countries, including economic and industrial development policies.

“We welcome the relaunch of direct talks between the Sahrawi and Moroccans under the supervision of the UN. “We remain committed to ensuring that BRICS countries facilitate and consolidate trade and investment, including through the regional trade formations in their respective continents. “We are committed to strengthening economic co-operation and urgently consolidating the working groups to ensure areas such as mining, industrialisation, infrastructure, climate change, and environmental protection receive additional attention,” she said.