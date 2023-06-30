A delegate at the 26th ANCYL conference is concerned about bribes during the elective conference

A delegate at the ANCYL elective conference at Nasrec south of Johannesburg said he was concerned about open bribery for votes. Bongani Kotane from Soweto told The Star that he knew of at least five people that were given around R3 000 to ensure that they vote for a particular candidate for the presidency of the ANCYL.

Kotane said the culture of buying votes was discouraging for young candidates who could not afford to buy votes. “Some of these young people are happy to come to conference because they are unemployed they know that at least they will make money at the conference,” Kotane said. Kotane said money was not the only way that some contenders were using to get votes. He said in some instances, young people received alcohol and were taken to expensive establishments for drinks.

“They know they are unemployed, so the only way to drown their sorrows is through alcohol.” Kotane said the ANCYL had lost its shine because of being caught up in factional battles that involve the mother body and other matters that cast a negative shadow on the organization. “This is not that youth league of Mandela and the likes. We have lost the reason for existence because of being involved in things we should not be involved in.”