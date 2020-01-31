Johannesburg - The family of the Wits University student who had been missing since Sunday said she was found because a Good Samaritan recognised her wandering around Braamfontein.
Thami Mashiane, the third year BA student, went missing on Sunday morning after she was last seen leaving Chartmen Court, which is situated on the corner of King George and Bok Street in Joubert Park.
Her disappearance had been trending on Twitter and Facebook, in efforts to find her safely.
Thami’s aunt Sharon Mashiane told The Star on Friday that her niece was allegedly walking from Wits University when she was recognised by a Good Samaritan outside the Braamfontein Gate apartment building.
“Somebody recognised her from the posts and called her and offered her coffee and then she called us and that’s how we found her. She was in the streets just wandering,” she said.