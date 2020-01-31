A Good Samaritan found Wits student Thami Mashiane wandering around Braam - family









The family of Thami Mashiane says the Wits University was found because a Good Samaritan recognised her wandering around Braamfontein. Johannesburg - The family of the Wits University student who had been missing since Sunday said she was found because a Good Samaritan recognised her wandering around Braamfontein. Thami Mashiane, the third year BA student, went missing on Sunday morning after she was last seen leaving Chartmen Court, which is situated on the corner of King George and Bok Street in Joubert Park. Her disappearance had been trending on Twitter and Facebook, in efforts to find her safely. Thami’s aunt Sharon Mashiane told The Star on Friday that her niece was allegedly walking from Wits University when she was recognised by a Good Samaritan outside the Braamfontein Gate apartment building. “Somebody recognised her from the posts and called her and offered her coffee and then she called us and that’s how we found her. She was in the streets just wandering,” she said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathaphelo Peters confirmed the 21-year-old had been found at a flat in Braamfontein on Thursday, around midday.

"Police today around midday responded to information on the whereabouts of the missing 21-year old and together with her parents, found the girl at a flat in Braamfontein. At this stage, the girl is undergoing a medical examination to assess whether there is/was any form of injury,” she said.

Peters said the outcome of the medical examination would guide the direction the investigation will take.

Sharon said her niece hasn’t explained what happened to her but she wasn’t in a “right” state of mind.

“I think she has been drugged and she is in hospital,” she said.

She added that Thami did not have any visible injuries and that she believed the damage was psychological.

“We are so grateful that she has been found and we are just anxious about the way forward now and what is going to happen because I think she might need psychological help,” she said.

Sharon added that the family was grateful for people’s assistance in finding her.

The Star