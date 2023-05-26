A look at Miss SA 2023 hopefuls from Joburg

Johannesburg - The Miss SA organisation has revealed its top 30 hopefuls vying for the coveted title in 2023. While beauty queens are women from all over the country, Gauteng leads with nine contestants, including two from Tshwane.

Asked what sparked their interest in entering the pageant, all contestants spoke about its significance and what serving others meant to them. The list includes Bryoni Govender, 26, from Morningside, who placed in the Top 12 in Miss South Africa 2018. She said she entered Miss South Africa 2023 because she was confident and ready to become a champion for women’s empowerment. Bryoni Govender “I want to exemplify the notion that ‘empowered women empower women’ by using my voice and lived experience of never giving up on my dreams and refusing to allow others to narrate my story,” Govender said.

Carmen Barnard, 24, from Fairland, said entering Miss South Africa 2023 was a natural decision for her. Carmen Barnard “As an advocate for women’s empowerment and leadership, I believe that the platform presents an incredible opportunity to positively impact society and change the narrative around beauty and intelligence for women,” said Barnard. Lerato Maponya, 26, from Ruimsig, said it had been her childhood dream to see what the women before her had been able to achieve through the Miss SA platform.

Lerato Maponya “I deserve to win because I believe I have what it takes to do the job, and I am ready to put in the work,” said Maponya. Ané Oosthuysen from Vanderbijlpark, 25, was crowned Miss Vaal 2019/20 and also made it to the South Africa 2021 Top 30. Ane oosthuysen Asked why she decided to enter Miss South Africa 2023, and why she deserved to win this title, Oosthuysen said: “From a very young age, I have always known that my passion and purpose are to live a life that is designed to serve others.”

Lungo Katete, 26, from Midrand said she was inspired to enter the pageant by the impact and the legacy that previous queens left behind, knowing that she could leave a legacy of her own. Lungo Katete Among the hopefuls is also Natasha Joubert, 25, who represented the country at Miss Universe after she made the Top 3 in 2020. Natasha Joubert Ndyebo Lurayi, 26, from Midrand, said: “I have always known that my purpose in life is to spread a message of hope and prosperity and become an influential person who can bring about sustainable change in people’s lives, but I wasn’t quite sure how to achieve this goal.”