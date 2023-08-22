South Africa became an official member nation of BRICS in 2010 under former president Jacob Zuma, after being formally brought in by China to merge and thereafter accepted by other BRIC countries. Having received many opportunities owing to this partnership, the fact sheet below shows the progress since joining more than a decade ago.

South Africa has the most advanced economy on the African continent with world-class industrial infrastructure. It boasts sophisticated financial, legal and telecommunications sectors. A total of 50% of the estimated 400 foreign multinationals in Africa have headquarters in South Africa.

South Africa has a host of investment incentives and industrial financing interventions that are aimed at encouraging commercial activity, and its trade rules favour expansion into the AfCFTA. It is revealed that the members of BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – make up a quarter of the global economy, they account for a fifth of global trade and are home to more than 40% of the world's population. President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the partnership with its economic power.

In his address, he mentioned that South Africa had benefited from the New Development Bank, which was established by the BRICS countries in 2015. “Our country has been funded by the bank in several infrastructure projects to the value of R100 billion in sectors such as roads, water, and energy.” He also revealed that South Africa is in full support of the expansion of the membership.