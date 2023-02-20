Johannesburg - The City of Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) Aquatic Rescue Team has recovered the body of a male along a river stream in Diepsloot after days of frantic searching. It is believed the man was swept away last Sunday while crossing the river stream.

City of Joburg spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed the news, revealing the man’s body was found and would be handed over to the police. "@CityofJoburgEMS Aquatic Rescue Team recovered a body of a male patient this afternoon along a river stream in Diepsloot. The man was swept away last Sunday while crossing a river stream. The body will be handed over to Saps @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety," shared Mulaudzi on social media. ⁦@CityofJoburgEMS⁩ Aquatic Rescue Team recovered a body of a Male patient this afternoon along a river stream in Diepsloot the Man was swept away last Sunday while crossing a river stream the body will be handed over to Saps ⁦@CityofJoburgZA⁩ ⁦@CoJPublicSafety⁩ pic.twitter.com/HqqzaKKPv6 — Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) February 19, 2023 The discovery happened a day after the rescue team recovered a body of a 42-year-old female in Lehae who was with her boyfriend before falling in a drainage system.

"@CityofJoburgEMS Aquatic Rescue Unit recovered the body of a 42-year-old female this morning in #Lehae She was swept away this morning when she slipped and fell into a drainage system while walking with her partner. @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety," confirmed Mulaudzi. @CityofJoburgEMS Swift Water Rescue Unit responding to a drowning incident this morning in #Lehae it is alleged that a female patient was swept away when she fell into a drainage system earlier hours of this morning while walking with her partner @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/7BEh1V71Nj — Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) February 18, 2023 The Gauteng Health Department also urged people to be cautious around flooded areas following these reports. "If you find yourself in flooded areas, move towards high-lying and safe places. Don't attempt to swim as the water flowing is very strong, or attempt to rescue someone if you can't swim or if the water is flowing fast. Don't try to save your belongings, as your life is more precious."

The continued flash floods caused by heavy downpours have ravaged many parts of the country, leaving many without homes. Last week, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned the Gauteng province of heavy downpours, putting out an orange level 5 alert. According to the models, heavy rainfall (50-80 mm) could cause flooding of roads and settlements.