A shutdown is not the answer to SA’s problems, says Maimane

Johannesburg - The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) shutdown is not the appropriate response to the country's problems, according to Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane. In an online message, Maimane said the current leadership of the country should be removed through democratic means and not through violent protests.

"I do not believe that abusing people and taking on protest action is going to solve the issue. I do not believe that the state's use of its might is going to solve the issue in response to the shutdown," Maimane said. Maimane said South Africans should rather use democratic means to remove the ANC government. The shutdown had disrupted the lives of ordinary South Africans, with some companies advising workers to either work remotely or avoid coming to work at all. Reports suggested that there were over 2000 tyres (which are burnt by protesters) found in different intersections around the city of Johannesburg.

Most South Africans had been frustrated over the electricity issues in the country. Maimane said his party was taking the government to court over the electricity blackouts. "This country’s future requires all citizens to focus on building South Africa; that’s what the effort is. Let us stand firm, fellow South Africans; let us make sure as we follow this court case that we make the people responsible for load shedding accountable," he said.