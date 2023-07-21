A sigh of relief for viewers as ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ remains on air

Viewers can breathe a sigh of relief after the news that the popular telenovela “Gqeberha: The Empire” will remain on air for the foreseeable future. Earlier this week allegations about the telenovela getting canned surfaced on social media.

Mzansi Magic has since denied the reports and shared a statement that confirms that plans are in progress for the next season. “The channel can confirm that ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ is scheduled to remain on air for the foreseeable future. Plans are in progress for the next season. Further detail will be communicated in due course. “Mzansi Magic has just been made aware of the allegations of mistreatment of cast. We take such allegations seriously and we will be reaching out to the production house to verify the same.

“‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ has been welcomed by our audiences as a great avenue to connect with the beautiful region of the Eastern Cape and we are proud of what this project has achieved in this province.” The telenovela, which started on a high note earlier this year, became a hot favourite, with an impressive cast, gripping storylines and mouth-watering plot twists. Its star-studded cast includes Zikhona Sodlaka (“The Wife”, “Blood Psalms”); Zandile Msutwana (“Grootboom & Sons”, “The Queen”); Mbulelo Grootboom (“Wounds”, “Suidooster”); Kay Bikitsha (“The Queen”); Phila Madlingozi (“Isikizi”, “The Queen”); Anele Matoti (“Recipes for Love and Murder”, “Wounds”); and Akhenime Mfenyana.