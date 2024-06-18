A toast to 10 years of AKA’s sophomore album, ‘Levels’

This month, June, marks the 10-year anniversary of the late Kiernan Forbes’s sophomore album Levels, remembering his significant impact on South African entertainment fraternity. The chart-topping album celebration serves as a stark reminder of the talent the country was robbed of after Forbes’s untimely death, which also left many of his fans and industry professionals devastated.

His social media pages have been kept active, giving his fans details on some of the events his family and foundation have organised in an effort to keep his legacy alive. In a recent post shared using his social media accounts, his fans and industry friends were reminded of the anniversary and shared a video with fond memories of the star. “We’re celebrating AKA’s sophomore album, Levels’ 10th anniversary, this June.”

The star was the brand ambassador of Cruz Vodka, one of the biggest alcohol brands that continues to highlight his work. The brand took to social media to also honour his other album, Touch My Blood, marking six years since its release. “Celebrating 6 years of AKA’s iconic album Touch My Blood – a masterpiece elevating South African hip-hop. Honouring Supa Mega, whose passion and creativity live through his music and impact. What’s your favourite AKA album?’’

The Kiernan Forbes Foundation revealed an exceptional partnership earlier this year in memory of Forbes (AKA). Along with giving AKA’s fans an unmatched experience, the partnership has also given up-and-coming South African artists a chance to show off their skills. His birthday on January 28 was also honoured by his organisation, which acknowledged the celebrity with a display of items and artwork at Sook Mall of Africa.