AA urges motorists to be vigilant on the roads as Easter long weekend approaches

Johannesburg - The Automobile Association (AA) has urged motorists to be especially vigilant on the roads for their own and other road users’ safety as the Easter long weekend approaches. The long weekend begins on Good Friday, April 7, and ends on Tuesday, following the public holiday on Monday after Easter Sunday, April 9.

“Statistics from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) show that 270 people died on the country’s roads over the Easter period in 2021. More than 2500 people have died on the country’s roads over the Easter period in the last decade,” says the AA. The association said the increase in traffic over the Easter break also leads to an increase in the number of fatal crashes and road fatalities over this period. “While traffic law-enforcement is enhanced this weekend, many road users continue to disobey the rules of the road and to disregard their own and other road users’ safety. We therefore urge motorists, those on motorbikes and pedestrians to be mindful of the increase in traffic volumes and to ensure they are cautious and always focused on the road when travelling,” added the AA.

The AA further told motorists that traffic law-enforcement could only do so much, and if road users didn’t play their role in ensuring their own safety, they compromised the efforts of traffic law-enforcement. “Road users have a responsibility when on the road, and until everyone understands and respects this, our country’s festive and annual road fatalities — which, in our view, amount to a national crisis — will not decline,” said the AA. The AA encourages travellers to make the journey part of their vacation by getting off the main roads and exploring South Africa.