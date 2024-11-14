AAAM takes legal action against MK Party amid allegations of betrayal

In a dramatic turn of events, the All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) is gearing up for a press conference called by its Secretary General, Bishop Meschack Tebe, following serious allegations of betrayal directed at the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party founder, Jacob Zuma. This development comes in the wake of the AAAM's decision to approach the courts to air its grievances after being sidelined in parliamentary appointments.

The stage is set for Bishop Tebe to address the media on Thursday at the Central Western Jabavu 1976 June 16 Museum in White City, Soweto—a location imbued with historical significance, as it is mere metres from the church where the AAAM first extended its endorsement to the MK Party back in December last year. This endorsement was seen as a pivotal moment, with Tebe promising to leverage the strength of their more than 17 million church members to secure a 2/3 majority for the MK Party in national elections. As reported by IOL two months ago, tensions escalated sharply when Bishop Tebe vowed to expose the MK Party and its leadership.

In a shocking development, Tebe, along with several other AAAM members, found themselves removed from the parliamentary list, paving the way for high-profile MK politicians in the National Assembly. The Bishop claimed this decision represented a breach of an earlier agreement regarding power-sharing and parliamentary positions, a sentiment echoed by numerous frustrated church members who feel betrayed. “As AAAM, we were going to put aside our movement and become a mobilisation force for the MK Party,” Tebe told SABC News. “This is what we did in terms of the numbers that we got. After the elections, that is when now things changed and started going sour, and that's when we lost the relationship."