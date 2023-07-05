About 16 people reported dead from gas leak in Ekurhuleni

About 16 people have been confirmed dead after a gas cylinder leakage near Angelo informal settlement just outside Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. Initially it was thought to be a gas explosion but it has been confirmed that it is due to nitrate oxide cylinder leak.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services (EMS) personnel together with firefighters are currently attending the scene. EMS spokesperson for the city, William Ntladi confirmed that they received a call just after 8pm but they found out there was a nitrate oxide cylinder leak. “The people (men, women, children) in and around the area inhaled. So far, we have counted about 24 bodies, however, a secondary search has been conducted, whereby the search and rescue discovery team sipped through in and around the shacks where a nitrate oxide cylinder was found. The search is unfolding throughout the night,” said Ntladi.

One of the body recovered on the scene. Supplied He said all necessary law enforcement agencies including forensics, photographers and pathology are on site. He added that the area will be searched in case more casualties are found. “We are not sure how long this nitrate oxide was leaking. On arrival on site after we received a call, we found the cylinder basically empty so we don’t know when this activity was taking place,” he said.

Gas cylinder.Image:Supplied Ntladi further said: “The information we got alleged that the guys who were using the cylinder were trying to extrapolate what is thought to be gold out of the soil that they had in one of the shacks within the informal settlement.“ Ntladi said no one was hospitalised, only the bodies have been found around the area. “The zama zama guys live among the community and clean and refine their gold here using gas cylinders. Sadly, this time the gas cylinders leaked resulting in the people who were sleeping suffocating, some who were awake died as they tried to run but the fumes were too much to bear,” said a source from the area.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is reported to be on his way to the scene. This tragic incident follows a tanker explosion that happened in 2022 that claimed more than 40 lives in Boksburg. The tanker that was carrying liquefied petroleum exploded under a low-lying railway bridge near the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Christmas Eve.

About 50 people were injured, while 12 healthcare workers were among the 40 who lost their lives in the explosion. Meanwhile, Gauteng Weather has also revealed that were multiple reports about a tremor that happened in some parts of Gauteng on Wednesday night around 22:45. Last month, Boksburg was among the areas hit by a tremor that left many shaken, resulting in impairment to some houses.