Absa enlists help of guide dogs to assist visually impaired clients at ATMs









File Picture: Jason Boud. Johannesburg - Visually impaired bank users can look forward to having trained guide dogs assist them at ATMs and not having to depend on the goodness of strangers and security guards anymore. This is after the South African Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind and Absa announced last week that they formalised a relationship that will see guide dogs undergo rigorous, dedicated training aimed at assisting visually impaired customers at ATMs. The joint statement said Absa and the association prioritised increasing safe and secure ATM usage across the differently-abled communities. It also said the concerns of visually impaired customers who are under risk of fraudsters was the latest step in improving and increasing self-service banking usage in South Africa. Tshiwela Mhlantla, Managing Executive: Physical Channels, Retail and Business Bank at Absa said as a bank with more than 8 000 ATMs across South Africa, they were constantly seeking ways to make the experience more accessible to customers from all walks of life.

"From multiple languages on ATMs, braille to audio prompts, we have been on a constant journey to improve Absa’s self-service channels,” said

Mhlantla added that the partnership with the association would have long-term benefits for visually-impaired customers using ATMs, regardless of who they bank with.

Vernon Tutton, Executive Director of the South African Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind said security concerns have always been a major impediment to ATM usage for the visually-impaired community. Their organisation, he said, aims to enhance the mobility and independence of people with visual, physical or developmental needs.

As part of the partnership Absa installed a fully functional ATM at the association’s headquarters in Paulshof to assist with the training of guide dogs.

Tutton added that having access to their own ATM would allow them to teach their clients and dogs in a relaxed and controlled environment without disturbing others.

"The effort to insert an ATM card into the machine and key in the PIN can be exhausting and the act of a service dog retrieving the card and giving it to them makes the task less onerous,” he said.

The South African Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind will also provide training to student Orientation and Mobility Practitioners (O&M Practitioners) and to people who are visually-impaired

“We currently have nine O&M Practitioner students who will also be taught the skills needed to train people with visual impairment on how to use an ATM.

"Once they are working in the community, they are able to teach these skills to approximately 40 people with visual impairment a year. All our future students will also undergo this training,” he said.

Mhlantla said making a meaningful contribution to the communities in which they operate, particularly the vulnerable and differently-abled was of paramount importance.

The Star