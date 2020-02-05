Johannesburg - Visually impaired bank users can look forward to having trained guide dogs assist them at ATMs and not having to depend on the goodness of strangers and security guards anymore.
This is after the South African Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind and Absa announced last week that they formalised a relationship that will see guide dogs undergo rigorous, dedicated training aimed at assisting visually impaired customers at ATMs.
The joint statement said Absa and the association prioritised increasing safe and secure ATM usage across the differently-abled communities.
It also said the concerns of visually impaired customers who are under risk of fraudsters was the latest step in improving and increasing self-service banking usage in South Africa.
Tshiwela Mhlantla, Managing Executive: Physical Channels, Retail and Business Bank at Absa said as a bank with more than 8 000 ATMs across South Africa, they were constantly seeking ways to make the experience more accessible to customers from all walks of life.