Gauteng Education Department MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Tuesday that their infrastructure programme, which has come under close scrutiny, remains one of the toughest areas to deal with.
"We have made substantial progress in this regard and we have reversed the historical infrastructure backlogs.
“We have identified and replaced unsafe structures such as pit latrines. We did not build asbestos schools but we have championed the cause to eradicate them. The Auditor-General confirms that our data on infrastructure is accurate and reliable.”
He said that, since 2014, the department had built more than 50 new schools.