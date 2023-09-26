Acclaimed DJ blown away by SA muso’s vocals

Johannesburg - Internationally acclaimed Dutch DJ Martin Garrix says it was Lloyiso Gijana’s voice that commanded his attention after stumbling across his music covers on social media. In a remarkable collaboration, the pair teamed up to give their music fans a taste of their music with a sensational pop track titled Real Love.

In just a few days since its release, the song has garnered positive responses from fans on social media. The Scared To Be Lonely hitmaker said their sessions have been nothing short of amazing. “I first came across Lloyiso when I saw one of his covers online and was immediately blown away by his amazing voice. It took quite some time for us to finally meet in person, but we clicked instantly, both on a personal and creative level. Our studio sessions have been amazing, and I’m super excited to share the first outcome of those sessions with everyone,” said Garrix.

Gijana also spoke about how they first met in New York and the music-making experience, which was a glittering success. “When Martin and I first met, we immediately became friends. We went out all night in New York, listening to live music and going to bars. A few days later, we hit the studio together and recorded three songs in one session – it was mental. I can’t wait for the fans to hear everything we’ve worked on, starting with Real Love.” The new song exudes a refreshing, groovy sound infused with soulful vocals by Gijana. Real Love effortlessly weaves an emotional tapestry that explores the theme of embracing genuine affection.

The heartfelt lyrics speak of the courage to finally open up to real love. This new song comes a few months after the talented star unveiled his eagerly awaited debut EP, Seasons, in which he mirrors his life. “This is my first body of work and a chance for fans to see a vulnerable side of me. I wrote it in South Africa and Los Angeles when I was reflecting on every aspect of my life. It’s called Seasons for that reason,” said Gijana on the EP.