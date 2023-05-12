Accounting student to new poet

Johannesburg - Botshelo Mthomboti, a 20-year-old University of South Africa (Unisa) student, amazed everyone at her school and in the community of Soshanguve when she became an accounting poet, with her book being published in September.

The 20-year-old accounting science student has written a groundbreaking accounting poetry book titled "A Black Child Transformed by Accounting“, earning her the distinction of being one of South Africa's accounting poets.

‘’I come from a very dysfunctional family, and I couldn’t talk to them about anything that I was going through since I am also an outspoken person, on top of that, and that’s how I started to take my writing seriously because I would write down all my emotions rather than telling them to someone else’’, said Mthombeni.

‘’As a young person, I strongly believed that we should venture in a field with passion and the aim of putting something new on the table. We should approach science with the aim of curing cancer and all these deadly diseases. We should approach economics with the aim of finding that one micro-economic policy that will help us as an emerging economy. So I ventured in the accounting field because I wanted to do something new and something that has never been done before,’’ she further explained.