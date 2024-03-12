Accusations of vote-buying as Nasi Ispani reduces unemployment

RISE Mzansi has called for transparency, claiming that the ANC Youth League was using Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s Nasi Ispani initiative as a political tool ahead of elections. The initiative designed to tackle South Africa’s soaring unemployment rates, is meant to provide equal job prospects to all youth, irrespective of their political affiliation.

However, the ANC Youth League’s alleged politicisation of the endeavour has drawn the ire of RISE Mzansi. RISE Mzansi Youth and Student Chapters Communications Officer, Khanyi Xayimpi, said platforms established to combat unemployment must remain unbiased and inclusive, and cater for all young job seekers regardless of their political leanings. According to Xayimpi, ANCYL president Collen Malatji had on Sunday unashamedly asked for the job’s initiative, driven by Lesufi, to cater to ANC volunteers and voters first.

“He stated that what many know to be true and what communities consistently raise the alarm about, that government opportunities are reserved for those with ANC membership. Malatji made evident the legacy of corruption and theft by politicians in the ANC. “The ANC continues to tolerate corruption by perpetuating corrupt practices, echoing the need for new leaders who demand a better future, free from political and government neglect and corruption. Xayimpi added: “True governance is not about dangling job opportunities to desperate sections of our society in the hope of acquiring votes. It is about solving the pressing matters faced by youth, such as unemployment, NSFAS’s lack of funding, and crime.

“Poor leadership, as demonstrated by the ANC, has delayed our shared dream of becoming an equal society.” Xayimpi said that the problems faced by young people in this country were fuelled by the failure to get the basics right, to do things for the common good, and the inability to appoint capable people. He said RISE Mzansi Youth and Student Chapters were calling out the poor, unethical, and uncaring leadership of the ANC.

“The only way to end this abuse of power is by removing and replacing the unsuitable, incapable, and uncaring leaders with new, ethical, and capable leaders. “Only a RISE Mzansi government can ensure the ethical leadership of South Africa and ease the entry of young individuals into the job pool while solving South Africa’s need for job creation,” said Xayimpi. He added that the youth of South Africa needed new leaders who prioritised all youth, not just those who belong to a particular political party.

But Lesufi’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla, maintained that Nasi Ispani was the most transparent recruitment programme in South Africa catering to all Gauteng residents. “The 90 000 young people employed by Nasi Ispani were employed after a transparent process, and the media has been given access to these young people to talk to them and write about their individual journeys towards employment in various launches across the province. “The programme is about reducing unemployment, poverty and improving service delivery in the province.

“All Nasi Ispani appointments were made in stadiums and public venues in line with the GPG’s commitment to transparency,” said Pamla. He added that the vote-buying allegation was “silly and nonsensical”. “No self-respecting government can fail to reduce unemployment because it is afraid that political parties will accuse it of vote-buying. All manifestos of political parties promise to eliminate unemployment, but when the government does it, it’s accused of vote-buying.”