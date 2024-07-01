Accused hit with life sentence plus 10 years for burning NWU student to death

The Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, has sentenced Tinyiko Baloyito to life imprisonment and an extra 10 years for the brutal murder of Karabo Maluleke. Baloyi, 41, was charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of murder for his role in the abduction and fatal burning of Maluleke, 21, a third-year psychology student at North-West University (NWU).

On May 27, 2023, Baloyi kidnapped Maluleke from the NWU Potchefstroom campus after suspecting that she was in another relationship. He held her captive for three days at a guest house in Roodepoort, west of Joburg, during which time her family and friends tried to contact her. When she was unreachable, they reported her missing. Ultimately, on May 30, 2023, Baloyi drove Maluleke to an open field in Doornkop where he tied both her hands and feet, poured petrol on her and burned her to death. Her charred body was discovered five days later in the field.

Warrant Officer Rabed Zwana traced the accused’s movements, discovering he had rented a car to fetch Maluleke from Potchefstroom to the guest house. After killing her, he returned the vehicle to the rental company. In his attempt to skip town, he exchanged his phone for money at a taxi rank before fleeing to his home in Giyani, Limpopo, where he was eventually apprehended. Baloyi pleaded guilty and testified in mitigation of sentence, citing that he co-operated with the law. He also said that he contributed to Maluleke’s well-being, including tuition fee payments and the provision of a laptop. Baloyi further offered an apology to the family.

Khensane Maluleke, the mother of the deceased, made an impact statement and described the harrowing circumstances surrounding her daughter’s brutal murder. The mother testified that the tragic loss had a profound impact on their entire family. She also said that she eagerly anticipated her daughter’s academic success which would transform their family’s circumstances and improve their lives. State advocate Leswikane Mashabela stated that the accused’s heinous crimes warranted the severest sentence, as he had kidnapped and held her captive for three days, only to brutalise and murder her ultimately.