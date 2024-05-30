ACDP confident it is going to do well in Gauteng

ACDP’s premier candidate in Gauteng, Bishop Dulton Adams, said the party can make an impact on the people by changing lives and delivering services. As results are coming out, Adams said they are confident that they are going to do well in Gauteng.

On Wednesday, millions of South Africans went to different voting stations to vote for their preferred political parties. At the completed counting of over 20% on Thursday evening, Adams said they were standing at 7 234 votes, explaining that they got a lot of votes. He said they were still looking forward to results from voting districts and metros.

“We are not concerned about other parties, we know as the ACDP what our target market is and what we want to achieve in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) and at national. We are confident that we will achieve what we want to achieve to make sure that we get more seats,” said Adams. He emphasised that their party does not want to put themselves in a block where they only have to deal with Christians or certain races. He said God loves everybody and they want to serve all people. Adams said boots on the ground is one of their major strategies to make sure that they go where the people are and their goal is to have public office-bearers who are approachable and accessible.

Adams was speaking at the IEC Gauteng provincial Results Operations Centre in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, as parties held their breath as results trickled in. Asked what was ACDP’s target for Gauteng, Adams said they were looking at at least five extra seats, but they can see as the board shows that the contestation is very tough. “We are very excited as the ACDP that for the first time democracy will win here in South Africa because we won’t only have big parties like the ANC and DA having the monopoly but we will have more other parties coming in. I think that it will be well for the people and bring stability in our government national and provincially,” Adams said. Gauteng is highly contested, and according to the results board, the race for the top four spots belong to the ANC, DA, uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) and the EFF. Who will emerge victorious remains a big question. Come Sunday, the country will be under new leadership.